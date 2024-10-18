iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 6,337 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.56.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.
