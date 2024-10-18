iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Position Raised by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 1.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

