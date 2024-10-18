iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,929,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $92.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $93.97.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
