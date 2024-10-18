iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,929,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $92.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,148 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 717,196 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $19,370,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,385,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

