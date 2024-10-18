iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Gray Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gray Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 157,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 359.5% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 568,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,955,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.