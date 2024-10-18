iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Trimmed by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock remained flat at $208.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 611,427 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

