iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 594.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

