iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1,350.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.11. 45,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,089. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $321.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

