iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 807,794 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 503,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 57,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,655,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.72 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

