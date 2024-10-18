iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $200.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $187.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

