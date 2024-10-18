iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.92. 40,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

