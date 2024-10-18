iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.23 and last traded at C$37.22, with a volume of 69141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.05.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.32.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

