iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.99 and last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 1457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,839,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

