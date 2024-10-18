iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.65% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $272,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IAK traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,840. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $90.92 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.97.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.