J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $196.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $188.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $16,887,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.