Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

JAMF stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

