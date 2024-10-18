Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $47.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1966 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

