Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 207,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

