Jito (JTO) Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Jito has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $254.31 million and approximately $31.28 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,709,409.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.17310617 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $36,518,772.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

