John Leaver Acquires 214 Shares of CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver bought 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$102.56 ($68.83) per share, with a total value of A$21,948.05 ($14,730.24).
John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, John Leaver purchased 393 shares of CVC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$101.56 ($68.16) per share, with a total value of A$39,911.12 ($26,785.98).
- On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver acquired 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$102.61 ($68.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($74,033.59).
CVC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About CVC
CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.
