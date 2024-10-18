John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of JMSB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a PE ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 0.61. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $24.84.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
