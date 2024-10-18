John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JMSB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a PE ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 0.61. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

