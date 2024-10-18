Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

