Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

