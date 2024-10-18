Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $163.93 and last traded at $164.07. 1,170,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,006,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $396.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,864,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 596,984 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

