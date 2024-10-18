Jonathan James Addison Sells 9,850 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank grew its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

