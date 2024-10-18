Joule Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.47. The stock had a trading volume of 878,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,244. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.