Joule Financial LLC Increases Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $2,354,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $5,490,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,644.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,118. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $795.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

