JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $60.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. Bank of America dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 335,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

