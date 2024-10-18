JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.