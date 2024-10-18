JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 35,988 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.