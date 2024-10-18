Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 131,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 180,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

