JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 21,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 33,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

