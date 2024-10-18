K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.53.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

