Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370,301 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up approximately 2.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Kanzhun Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

