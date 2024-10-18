Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,763. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

