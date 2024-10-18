KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3313 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

KBC Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

