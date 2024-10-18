KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

KBR stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

