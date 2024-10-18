KeyCorp Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of MUR opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 582,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 245,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

