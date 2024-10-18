KeyCorp Raises ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $198.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $188.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

