KeyCorp Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $144.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

NYSE ITGR opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Integer by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Integer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

