Konnect (KCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $64,280.62

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $3.27 million and $64,280.62 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00249781 BTC.
Konnect Profile
Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Buying and Selling Konnect
