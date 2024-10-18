Kowal Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

