Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PEP stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

