Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

