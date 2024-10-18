Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 229,846 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,635,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

