Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 257.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,001.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $912.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,032.00. The company has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.