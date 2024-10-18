Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 438 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,286,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $94.40 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

