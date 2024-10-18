Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $186.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $189.66.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on BAP

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.