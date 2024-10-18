Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,581,208 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 190,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 152,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 112.1% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 8,351.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 993,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,075,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IQ shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

