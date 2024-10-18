LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $21.48 million and $130,062.80 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00249703 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,838,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,838,595 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,838,606.550165. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00211278 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $127,872.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

