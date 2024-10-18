Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.41 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the period. DoubleVerify makes up approximately 5.4% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of DoubleVerify worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 714.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $30,358.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,301.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $124,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

